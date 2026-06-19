DUSQ monitors your nervous system during sleep and corrects micro-disruptions that could affect your time in deep sleep. Its patented EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor reads your autonomic nervous system via skin conductance, which delivers a direct, real-time signal.

The device comes with a hypoallergenic, skin-safe magnetic patch (lasts for seven days) that acts as the electrode for sensing and stimulation. It automatically suppresses disruptions with a patented protocol of non-invasive vagus and vestibular nerve stimulation delivered through the skin behind your ear. The Vagus nerve controls the parasympathetic system, which helps your body relax or calm down. The device activates the same pathway adaptively through the night.

Meanwhile, the Vestibular nerve calms the nervous system through the brainstem. The nerve stimulations help usher you back into deep sleep, so you wake up feeling well-rested and energized. DUSQ works with a companion app, where you can control the device, run your sessions, and view insight into how your nervous system behaves during sleep.

Additionally, the app shows every surge detected, the interventions delivered, and how they helped with your sleep. Customer feedback has been positive, with some vouching that it helped them sleep like a baby. Likewise, others shared that it helped with their insomnia.

DUSQ comes with its own USB-C rechargeable case that monitors external factors. Place it on your nightstand, and it automatically starts tracking your bedroom’s sound, light, and temperature. Setup only takes 15 seconds. Attach the patched device to your skin behind your ear, and it slowly helps create the ideal environment for sleep.

Images courtesy of DUSQ