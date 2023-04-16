Aside from its fundamental attributes, what draws people to whiskey is the varying experiences each label brings to the table. The sheer number of distilleries, countries, and aging processes means every sip delivers something unique. If you are ready to sample a collection of remarkable spirits, Duncan Taylor has you covered with its Tale of Two Legends collection.

According to the independent whiskey outfit, these latest expressions are marketed under their Black Bull series. These come in a variety of age statements like 18, 30 50, and 55 years. Before single malt aficionados jump the gun, it’s important to know that these are blended whiskeys curated from Duncan Taylor’s own supply.

Surprisingly, the Tale of Two Legends is a partnership between the brand and British golf icon Sir Nick Faldo. “Together with Sir Nick, we’ve handpicked some of our best whiskies within our archives and blended them meticulously to create four stunning blends that are worthy of celebrating some of the iconic times in his life,” said company chairman Euan Shand.

Meanwhile, according to Faldo, “I’ve always loved whisky and it was fascinating to delve deep into the process of blended whiskies to create this range.” Leading the Tale of Two Legends pack is the 55-year-old. Details regarding the other spirits that make up this expression were unavailable but we do know it contains portions sourced from Lochside Distillery.

As for the 50-year-old, it is a mix of whiskeys from Glen Grant, The Macallan, and Caperdonich. Then there’s the 30-year-old and 18-year-old which purportedly honors the number of Faldo’s European Tour victories and the age when he became a professional, respectively. The oldest two in the Tale of Two Legends collection are limited to 600 bottles each, while the latter duo’s allocations were not specified as of this writing.

Images courtesy of Duncan Taylor