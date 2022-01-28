When you are spending big bucks for what people consider high-end items, companies normally are allowing a level of personalization. It could be anything — as simple as an engraving or in some cases a special colorway. Sadly, they usually impose a limit. Meanwhile, Ducati is teasing a new service it’s calling the Unica.

The concept is not totally new, as many luxury carmakers and upscale brands encourage their clients to go bespoke. Nevertheless, it’s a first for the Italian motorcycle marque and its loyal followers finally get to design something truly unique. Their Unica program unlocks full access to the Centro Stile Ducati studio.

How many of you have dreamed of directly collaborating with folks behind these magnificent machines? Furthermore, we know a lot will gladly pay a premium for a chance to painstakingly customize every aspect of their bike. Interested parties are probably already lining up for this.

To give us an idea of what the Unica program can achieve, Ducati recently unveiled the last-ever Panigale Superleggera V4. The superbike was in a colorway that matches the look of a certain Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The results were nothing short of jaw-dropping.

A team of professionals will guide buyers every step of the way. They will discuss the materials, tuning upgrades, color schemes, and accessories that go into the bespoke build. Each major stage of the process will be fully documented. Finally, upon completion, Ducati will deliver the Unica unit along with a certificate that denotes its one-off status.

Images courtesy of Ducati