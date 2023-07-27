How is your summer going so far? Are you like most folks who are out on excursions at the beach, lakes, rivers, or maybe abroad? Hiking and camping are also favorite pastimes for the adventurous among us, which is many gravitate to overlanding. Leave it to ARB to craft a rugged basecamp for your next trip. This is the Earth Camper.

Most of the time, when manufacturers really want to showcase the ruggedness of their platforms, the popular approach would be geometric shapes everywhere. You can blame them as the form factor does give off a hardcore vibe. ARB’s new model is no different but it opts for rounded edges instead, which gives it a sleeker profile.

Backed by close to 50 years of know-how and hands-on experience with various off-road products, you know the Earth Camper is built to be one tough beast. They start off with a steel frame which is then outfitted with a heavy-duty suspension setup and alloy wheels shod in chunky all-terrain tires.

ARB then fabricates a fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP) body along with top-class insulation. This allows the Earth Camper to withstand varying conditions throughout the seasons. Although it seems compact at 15.31’ x 6.52’ x 7.63’ (L x W x H), it packs more features than the average camper trailer.

You can deploy multiple awnings to extend the area it can shelter from the elements. The spacious interior holds a queen-sized bed and is optimally ventilated with two Sirocco fans. Open the windows and allow fresh air to circulate while the flyscreen keeps those pesky bugs at bay.

Storage is never an issue here as the Earth Camper ships with an ARB BASE roof rack, rear storage locker, drawbar accessory rails, and more. Enjoy longer off-grid stays with its 120W roof-mounted solar panel.

The energy it harvests charges a 100 Ah lithium battery, while its electrical system is monitored by a REDARC Manager 30 BMS. Finally, meal preparation on the ARB Earth Camper is a breeze with its slide kitchen, dual water tanks, and 96-liter fridge/freezer.

Images courtesy of ARB