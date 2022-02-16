A durable and robust work gear is always a priority for Dubbleware. The brand is famous for its denim pants that can handle welding sparks and the chambray boiler suits used in factories across America, to name a few. Dubbleware’s Nylon Pocket Overshirt is no different. It’s great workwear during cold weather conditions as it keeps you warm and looking good at the same time.

This is an ideal cool-weather layering piece although it also looks good worn on its own with its rugged appeal. It’s perfect for layering over a t-shirt, hoodie, or henley and offers protection from the cold. It makes the perfect sidekick whenever you leave your home as it can be the first line of defense when the temperatures start to drop.

Dubbleware’s Nylon Pocket Overshirt is made from a hundred percent durable waxed canvas body, which makes it water-resistant and warm on the body. Aside from its material, its other defining factors include the two contrasting nylon elbow patches and two front flap pockets with snap button closures. The pockets provide enough space to hold work essentials or other small on-the-go items.

Dubbleware’s Nylon Pocket Overshirt also boasts the brand’s snap buttons down the front for days when you want to keep it close when worn on its own or opened when layered with another shirt. It also has snap button cuffs for when you want to roll the sleeves during work. Meanwhile, a drawstring closure around the waist locks out the freezing temperatures.

Images courtesy of Dubbleware