Battery-electric systems are currently the most prolific configuration in use by commercially available eco-friendly platforms. These range from vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, skateboards, and everything else in between. Lately, hydrogen fuel is gradually gaining traction as companies explore innovative means of production. Drift Energy’s proposed MVY concept is perhaps the most fascinating we’ve seen so far.

If you’ve read our piece on the ONYX H2-BO 85, the team behind the project proposed the use of hydroelectric turbines and electrolysis to cruise as cleanly as possible. However, the fact that it still depends on a diesel engine does not equate to completely emission-free navigation. Meanwhile, the MVY might just be the first of its kind to be recognized as totally green.

According to press materials during its unveiling at the Monaco Yacht Show last month, the letters stand for “Most Valuable Yacht” and for a good reason. This catamaran is not intended for recreation given it lacks any of the usual amenities you can find on luxury vessels. Instead, a fleet of these 190-foot ships will sail across the seas to produce hydrogen.

Four massive sails propel the MVY forward, while its hydroelectric turbines generate power for electrolysis. The hydrogen gas is then stored in tanks until full, which are then offloaded to a mothership or directly to a nearby port. Drift Energy already conducted trials, albeit at a smaller scale to great success. The company estimates a single twin-hull can supply over 154 tons in a year.

Shadowcat contributed to the design of the sailing catamaran which also has solar panels integrated at the top. Drift Energy founder and CEO Ben Medland stated, “The vast majority of the world’s renewable energy is over the oceans, so what better way to harvest it than using sailing vessels.” Interested clients can get in touch with the company to discuss the application of its MVY technology.

Images courtesy of Drift Energy