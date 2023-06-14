The DREO ChefMaker Combi Fryer makes cooking easy, fun, and delicious with its intuitive features. It takes the guesswork out of making perfectly-cooked steak and more so you can enjoy restaurant-level food in the comfort of your home.

This cutting-edge appliance is the brainchild of a team comprising nutritionists, top-notch chefs, research gurus, award-winning designers, and skilled engineers. It uses water mist and temperature-monitoring probe technology to apply “world-class cooking techniques that balance temperature, moisture, and time.”

Cooking with meat, for instance, can be tricky because it involves different temperatures to ensure a tender texture. This is where the dual-point sensing cook probe comes in handy. It monitors the temperature in the meat’s core and outer layers to provide real-time data to the DREO ChefMaker Combi Fryer for precise adjustments to moisture and temperature.

Meanwhile, a 50-micron mist goes to the surface of the food to ensure even cooking without charring. All you need to do is add about 7 oz of water. Then convection heating ensures fast and even heat distribution and removes excess moisture so food turns out not overly moist and with the best possible texture.

Conveniently, the DREO ChefMaker Combi Fryer also lets you set your desired level of doneness for the steak. It also features pre-set modes including Classic (Air fry, reheat, broil, toast, defrost), Chef (offering ingredient-based master chef recipes), and Probe Mode for manual temperature control. An accompanying mobile app also offers high-quality video recipes and video tutorials, lets you track the progress of your food, and alerts you when it is ready.

Images courtesy of DREO