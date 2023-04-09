New Zealand-based Dreadnort Boats initially wanted the P.O.D., short for Point of Difference, as a tsunami survival shelter that would double as a boat and caravan. But further development turned it into a versatile pod instead without tsunami-proof capabilities. It can be a camper van, a portable office, a glamping unit, a sleepout shelter, a food stall, a houseboat, or a humanitarian/disaster relief shelter.

The structure takes the form of a geodesic dome via pentagonal sections that connect to each other. A selection of large panels forms the windows for expansive views outside.

The current prototype of Dreadnort Boats’ P.O.D. is designed as a portable office made with 5-mm marine-grade aluminum plating and 6-mm toughened safety glass for the windows. It has 101 sq. ft. of plan-view space and 79″ of maximum interior headroom. It also weighs 1.1 tons and can be transported to different places via a boat trailer or by crane or helicopter.

The prototype sits on adjustable legs off the ground by 3.9″ and access comes via a two-piece gullwing door with fold-down steps. The addition of two 150W solar panels attached to a 200Ah battery and a 350W inverter power makes it off-grid ready. Inside, there are power sockets and USB outlets, mood lighting, and overhead lighting.

The P.O.D. is customizable according to the client’s needs. But they plan to offer two model sizes: a 7 x 3.1-meter version and the larger 9 x 4.5-meter model. As a sleeping pod or emergency shelter, it would get V-shaped benches on either end, convertible into two large sleeping areas for a max of 12 people. As a trailer, a bathroom and kitchen facilities would be added. The possibilities are endless as long as money is not an issue.

Images courtesy of Dreadnort Boats