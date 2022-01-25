Renowned artist Luo Xu and local studio CCD teamed up to build the DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery. The collaborative project located in Dongfengyun Town, in Mile, Yunnan Province, reflects the concept of austerity, simplicity, and authenticity.

Constructed without a single steel bar or nail, the hotel stands majestically captivating in its red brick construction. The structure comprises several groups of distinctive red brick buildings, inspired by local culture and art. The highlight of the exterior is the bowl-shaped entrance space with a carved-out opening on the top. It embraces natural daylight, creating a play of light and shadows that fall on the curved enclosure wall, making them appear like rippling water. It provides an almost ethereal vibe to welcome guests.

The DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery puts emphasis on the artworks displayed using low-level lighting for a welcoming visual ambiance. In contrast, lighting for artworks, signs, and tabletops is bright for visual highlights. There is also minimal direct ceiling lighting to avoid glare.

Meanwhile, the interior pays respects to local culture and art. It uses local red burnt bricks, cement, clay, and crocks. The elements work to unify the tone of the space and integrate it with the building as a whole. The establishment also does away with excessive decorations. Instead, a shallow rippling pool in the middle of the atrium courtyard gives guests a relaxed and refreshing experience upon entry.

The DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery has 232 modern rooms that range in size from 48 to 190 m², two restaurants, and a lobby bar. There’s a pool bar, 1300 m² outdoor swimming pool, and 400 m² meeting space.

Images courtesy of DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery