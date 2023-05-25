You don’t necessarily have to sleep in a tent on the ground or inside your vehicle when camping outdoors. You could always bring a rooftop tent so you can stretch out your legs and sleep in comfort. And if you have a compact vehicle then the Dometic TRT 140 AIR will work great.

This inflatable tent is ideal for compact cars, hatchbacks, and trucks and sets up easily too so you can hit that snooze button right away after a tiring day. This is a convenient camping solution with its smart single-point inflation Air Frame technology and 12V electric pump operation. You’ll have camp set up( and take down) in a matter of minutes.

The Dometic TRT 140 AIR rooftop tent inflates at 9PSi in two minutes and deflates in as fast as three seconds from just one external inflation point. It guarantees protection from the elements with its robust and durable construction made from 300D ripstop polyester. Its Weathershield TC polycotton material reduces condensation and regulates internal temperature for a comfortable rest.

Moreover, this pop-up tent has mesh windows to keep bugs or other insects out without reducing airflow and has zippered blinds for privacy. It offers both external and internal storage pockets for your belongings and hooks great for hanging lamps.

The Dometic TRT 140 AIR sleeps two with its integrated 3.2cm thick, high-density foam mattress and anti-condensation mat. It is accessible via a lightweight telescopic aluminum ladder. When it’s time to pack up, this camper packs down small in a tri-fold design.

