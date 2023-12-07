Filson’s Ultralight Vest is a great outdoor layer to wear during unpredictable weather conditions. It insulates even when wet so you can stay warm even when drenched in rain or snow.

This packable synthetic vest uses 60-gram PrimaLoft Gold insulation which is highly compressible and thus, it retains 98% of its warmth even when wet. This insulation is engineered to mimic the lightweight warmth of goose down, making this vest exceptionally lightweight and compressible.

Meanwhile, the shell fabric of Filson’s Ultralight Vest is made from 1.5-oz. Cordura nylon with ripstop reinforcing for excellent strength. Cordura is a strong material that saw great beneficial use during WWII when made into parachutes. It boasts great tear strength and water and abrasion resistance, making it very resilient even when subjected to harsh conditions.

An additional Cordura layer over the shoulders enhances durability and weather resistance making this an all-purpose outdoor wear that not just provides warmth but also blocks the wind. Plus, it is not too bulky compared to other quilted vests so it is easy to layer over a shirt or under a rain jacket.

Moreover, Filson’s Ultralight Vest has 100% cotton Moleskin-lined collar, a couple of handwarmer pockets, and zip-front closure with zipper garage. It comes in a relaxed and comfortable fit. It features elastic-trimmed armholes and hem to allow room for movements and for midweight layers underneath. For maximum versatility and portability, it can be packed down and compressed into its own interior pocket for easy storage inside a backpack or duffle bag.

