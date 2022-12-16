Following the successive releases of the FPV and Avata drones, DJI finally unveils a follow-up to a model that debuted in 2020. The Mini 3 is a more traditional quadcopter configuration for professional and casual users that prefer a compact physical footprint. As with its predecessor, the main selling point here is the size.

It might be smaller than other drones in the brand’s lineup, but it’s never lacking in capabilities. Take note that a Pro variant is available which offers a higher-resolution shooter in exchange for a slightly shorter flight time. Still, in the right hands, the standard Mini 3 should be more than enough to take outstanding photos and record remarkable videos.

As we pointed out earlier, what makes it an attractive alternative over DJI’s flagship options is the physical footprint. This makes it handy enough to slip inside your backpack or even a pocket. It weighs roughly 8.8 ounces with the battery.

The Mini 3 measures 148 mm × 90 mm × 62 mm (L × W × H) folded and 251 mm × 362 mm × 72 mm (L × W × H) when unfolded. DJI says the approximate flight time should be about 38 minutes with the standard Intelligent Flight Battery and up to 51 minutes with the optional Intelligent Flight Battery

For its imaging capabilities, we have a 1/1.3” CMOS sensor and a 12-megapixel unit that can record 4K videos at 30 fps. The Mini 3 features a True Vertical Shooting mechanism which encourages even more creative camera angles. You can order the drone with a regular remote controller, another version with an integrated display, or without one at all.

Images courtesy of DJI