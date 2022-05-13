This Montecito Heights home comes with 1,876sq.ft. of space that houses three bedrooms and three baths. It comes in a vintage Spanish hacienda ranch design with a spacious front yard and backyard for gatherings.

The house is located at 811 Montecito Drive, Los Angeles, California and is the property of Christopher George Mack, better known as DJ Peanut Butter Wolf. He is the founder of the independent record label Stones Throw Records. It’s a 1950s residence that sits on a flat and private promontory with a gated driveway. Inside the property are two additional garages for cars and storage.

This Montecito Heights home comes awash with westerly light and features brick walls. It has lofty whitewashed ceilings, a modern kitchen, and a white-painted brick fireplace in the living room that boasts bright walls and vaulted ceilings. Moreover, the home boasts multiple sprawling outdoor spaces for large-scale entertaining. It also showcases sweeping hillside vistas and calm garden views.

Meanwhile, the front of the property itself has a spacious deck and a sunken fire pit that overlooks the surrounding city and hills. It even has a detached studio with a 3/4 bath to entertain guests and for creative work. The said studio is currently used as a “listening room” and houses floor-to-ceiling shelves of the owner’s extensive collection of vinyl records.

This Montecito Heights home also comes with a shaded pergola at the back and a fruitful garden. The garden has a citrus, pomegranate, loquat, and avocado trees, and a delightful bubbling fountain. The surrounding greenery creates a beautiful contrast to the sweeping views of the city.

