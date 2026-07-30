Divoom brings a touch of nostalgia and modern functionality to the FlowToo. It’s a bedside companion that delivers more than it looks. It’s reminiscent of the portable radios or sound recorders of the 80s with push buttons and a speaker. Its design isn’t merely for nostalgia’s sake. This device pulls triple-duty as a Bluetooth speaker, smart sleep clock, and white noise machine.

These are the three devices that most people keep on their nightstand, all packed into one compact, beautiful unit. Built for everyday listening, its powerful 10W speaker and precision-tuned 45mm full-range driver deliver rich, clear audio that fills the room. It delivers balanced sound at any volume and in any environment.

Moreover, FlowToo offers over 90 built-in soundscapes, including calm, ambient nature sounds and white noise, to create a calmer nighttime environment for sleeping. A matching screen theme or scene animation on the 2.26-inch display complements the mood. The light on the display automatically dims and turns off three seconds after you turn on the sound mode.

When morning comes, this device gently wakes you up with natural alarm sounds that gradually increase volume, along with a soft light transition. A companion Divoom app lets you customize sounds, set alarms, and personalize the screen display. The smart screen cycles through multiple clock faces, music visualizers, sleep scenes, and mood lighting.

Conveniently, FlowToo also lets you set voices as alarms or play your own music via Bluetooth or the TF card slot. It offers over eight hours of audio playback and can withstand splashes should you decide to use it outdoors.

Images courtesy of Divoom