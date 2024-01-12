Discommon is back with a re-engineered version of its cult-favorite Wallet 2 aptly named The Wallet 3. The design basics are built on the success of its predecessors, meaning it retains the same stitch-free quality and sleek, minimalist yet functional design.

This is the third generation of thermoformed wallets from the brand, first released in 2016 following a “chance encounter with an old friend at a Hong Kong-based tech manufacturer.” The second version was launched in 2018 and since then, it has become one of the most requested products from its customers.

Discommon said the stitch-free wallet has not only become its “defining cult item” but one that has the team “harassed most about.” As such, the brand has released The Wallet 3 which packs new design and features. These include a “new more complex forming” that allows what it calls the “flip lip” to help with quick and seamless opening.

Likewise, the card pocket openings have been refined for better removal and insert of cards. The new version retained the leather top grain Nappa leather exterior and the microsuede interior lining found with its predecessors. It can also hold six cards, three on either side inside a stylish and compact design measuring 3-5/8″ wide by 2-5/8″ tall.

Unfortunately, Discommon “killed” the RFID blocker with The Wallet 3 which was present in the previous generations. This is for a very good reason because, as the brand said, it comprises the durability of the wallet. Hence, it affected the longevity and was “mediocre in its abilities in such a small wallet.”

Images courtesy of Discommon