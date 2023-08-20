News anchor Diane Sawyer has listed her 20-acre beach compound set in Martha’s Vineyard called “Chip Chop” for a whopping $24 million. Located at 794 & 690 Chappaquonsett Road Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, the single family home is flanked by Vineyard Sound and Lake Tashmoo and hosts 10 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and 2 partial baths, among other luxuries.

The property was originally built for celebrated Broadway star Katharine Cornell in the mid-1940s by Neoclassical architect Eric Gugler, who is famous for his renovation of the White House’s West Wing during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s time. A mile of private shoreline surrounds the property which comprises two separate lots – one 17.4 acres and the other 2.84 acres. It has 2000 feet of sandy beach on the exquisite swimming waters of Vineyard Sound and a large swath of sandy beach on Lake Tashmoo.

The “Chip Chop” compound has four homes: one nearly 5,000-square-foot three-bedroom main house, a 2-bedroom caretaker’s cottage, and two elegant modern beach houses constructed in 2007 called “The Shacks” because of the fishing shacks they replaced. These cottages offer some of the most astonishing water views on Martha’s Vineyard. Then there’s the detached guest bedrooms called the Pond Pavilion and the Ocean Pavilion.

There’s also a Har-Tru tennis court discreetly nestled in a private corner of the property and a swimming pool overlooking Vineyard Sound that offers stunning views of the mainland beyond. According to WSJ, Sawyer is selling “Chip Chop” because there’s “less free time for long visits to the island” and her family has grown and ventured on their own elsewhere.

Images courtesy of Mark Jenkins/Sotheby’s Realty