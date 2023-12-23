Don’t you just hate it when an argument always arises when people talk about which type of whiskey is the best? For us, it’s all a matter of personal taste so go and enjoy whatever appeals to your senses. For years, renowned names in the scene have always held single malts in high regard. Dewar’s, on the other hand, allows their Double Double 37 Year Old to do the talking.

We learned that this release is the distillery’s oldest age statement and is tagged as part of their Collector’s Series. This means only a limited number of bottles are available and interested parties should grab a couple while they still can. Furthermore, Dewar’s says the Double Double 37 Year Old is the first of four planned just to hype it up a little bit.

Behind this expression is the label’s award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod. Along with her team, they’ve managed to impress the judges at the International Whisky Competition to become part of their “Top Whiskies of 2023” at number 12 with 93.8 points.

This makes it “the highest rated Blended Scotch,” as indicated by a press release. It is no easy feat given the Double Double 37 Year Old was up against some of the biggest names in the business. The curated mix within are comprised of several single malt whiskeys which are then aged in Olorosso sherry casks. Ones that previously contained AULTMORE single malt.

“The result is a profile rich with notes of cinnamon, honey, and vanilla, with a finish that borders on decadent. The natural color and non-chill filtered whisky has been bottled at a natural strength of 48%,” notes Dewars. Each Double Double 37 Year Old is shipped in a 375 ml bottle along with two Baccarat Massena tumblers.

Images courtesy of Dewar’s