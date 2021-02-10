Among the speakers we have previously featured, Devialet’s Phantom Reactor made an impression thanks to its whopping 103-decibel output. At 13.4 x 9.9 x 10 inches, its physical footprint might become an issue when space is a premium at our place. Thankfully, the manufacturer is also offering a more compact version aptly called the Phantom II. Take note, however, that it still retails for a premium price.

With the Phantom II, you’re getting the same sleek form factor and rich audio all within a smaller shell. Each speaker measures 8.5 x 6.1 x 6.6 inches and weighs about 9.5 lbs. Unlike its bigger sibling, this should fit under most flat-screen TVs that are not mounted. If your display is on a wall, they would still look cool nonetheless.

Each speaker houses one aluminum full-range driver and two aluminum bass drivers. At first, we thought the default position of the Phantom II appears askew. It turns out that the side that features a single grille needs to face forward. Otherwise, you can set it up any way you want according to your entertainment configuration.

Devialet understands that the average user wants options when it comes to connectivity and music playback. As such, the Phantom II supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, UPnP and is Roon Ready. Bluetooth is obviously on board as well as analog or optical ports is you want to hardwire the speakers.

The premium construction and design let it stand out even on any surface. There’s also an optional accessory that keeps it stylishly elevated. You can get the Phantom II in Iconic White or Matte Black finishes. Although just one is enough to fill the room with top-notch acoustics, two should be even better.

Images courtesy of Devialet