What do you get when an EV startup partners with the likes of Williams Advanced Engineering and Italdesign? With these powerhouses behind DEUS, the partnership delivers a “hyper-GT” dubbed the Vayanne. According to the manufacturer, the name comes from its home city of Vienna. So, what is its biggest selling point? Let’s find out together.

As per the press release, the carmaker says the first batch will ship out from Italdesign’s factory in Turin, Italy by 2025. The Vayanne is packing a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. Moreover, it is built on an in-house EV architecture but uses the same modular battery technology from its partners.

Its power source is a combination of 21,700 cylindrical lithium-ion cells. With the help of a 350 kW charger, the 85 kWh battery pack can go from zero to full in 20 minutes. This is enough to give it up to 300 miles of range. To optimize its handling and driving dynamics, they have installed these behind the seats.

The Vayanne’s ride height is about 4.72 inches from the ground. Despite that, DEUS claims its hypercar will still feel comfortable. Meanwhile, the interior is sleek with black and white leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, and an exclusive infinity mirror trim on the dash.

Data from simulations show the powertrain produces 2,200 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft of torque. DEUS notes the Vayanne should hit 62 mph from a standstill in 1.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 248 mph. These numbers put it squarely ahead of electric hypercar rivals like the Lotus Evjia, Rimac Nevera, and Pininfarina Battista.

Images courtesy of DEUS