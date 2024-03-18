The Denali Bunkhouse by Timbercraft Tiny Homes pushes the boundaries of tiny home living with its well-thought out space utilization and finishes. This manufactured home can sleep two to six people and you can hardly call it tiny given its luxurious amenities.

This spacious home provides an abundant space for a family, and even some guests, to live comfortably. Supported on a quad-axle trailer, this wooden structure measures 41.4 feet long and 9.8 feet wide. Given its size, it unfortunately cannot be towed on the road without a special permit.

Without the wheels, one wouldn’t even think of the Denali Bunkhouse as a mobile home. Its exterior alone mimics traditional cottage style homes with its board-and-batten siding topped with a standing-steam metal roof. The home’s facade carries into its interiors with the rustic shiplap walls, groove ceiling, and wood floors.

Ceiling-mounted recessed LED lights provides a modern ambiance to the home, while glass-encased wall-mounted lights and candle chandeliers give it a welcoming, rustic vibe. Wood-paned glass windows along with a couple of French doors (one in the living room and the other in the kitchen) naturally brightens the interior and gives the impression of a much larger space.

The Denali Bunkhouse features a well-equipped and spacious kitchen for a tiny home. It has built-in cupboards, a sink, a full-sized fridge/freezer, a four-burner stove, dishwasher, and ample countertop space for food prep and cooking. It even has a cozy breakfast bar for two.

A large pantry is also included in the hallway while the living room features generous glazing. As for the bathroom, it has a full-size bathtub and shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a stacked washing machine and dryer installed. Private spaces are spread out inside the home.

The Denali Bunkhouse has a couple of loft-type bedrooms while the master bedroom is on the ground floor, opposite the living room. It offers ample headroom and equipped with a king-sized bed with built-in storage and closet.

Images courtesy of Timbercraft Tiny Homes