Get barista-quality coffee at home with De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 bean-to-coffee Magnifica Duo automatic espresso machine. It delivers iced and hot java, as well as milk-based beverages at the touch of a button.

A new addition to the Magnifica family, it features two dedicated milk carafes, De’Longhi’s LatteCrema Hot & Cool Technologies for effortless coffee concoctions, from classic cappuccinos and silky lattes to iced coffee creations, as well as authentic espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew. It handles both dosing and grinding, with a built-in conical burr grinder with 13 adjustable settings that deliver a precise, consistent dose of freshly ground coffee every time.

Magnifica Duo features an intuitive 2.4” digital display and soft-touch control icons that let you pick from a menu of 20 preset hot and iced recipes for espresso, cold brew, and coffee. It uses high-pressure brewing with pre-infusion to create bold, intense espresso.

Meanwhile, a lower pressure without pre-infusion allows the grinds to bloom for a classic drip coffee. Then, ambient temperature and very low pressure steep the coffee grounds for longer extraction to deliver smooth, sweet, and refreshing cold brew. De’Longhi’s proprietary Cold Extraction Technology delivers full-bodied cold brew in under three minutes instead of the 12-hour steep.

Moreover, Magnifica Duo instantly transforms dairy or plant-based milk into a full range of milk textures using its automated LatteCrema Hot and Cool Technologies. The system offers adjustable foam levels to create the perfect milk density and temperature. It delivers silky steamed milk and light, airy cold froth.

Additionally, this machine lets you customize your drink with five size options, four intensity levels, and three temperature options. You can save your chosen drink profile for instant access on your next brew.

Images courtesy of De’Longhi’