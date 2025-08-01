Table lamp designs shouldn’t all focus on utility but also on aesthetics. After all, they also serve as centerpiece in any room setup, be it in the bedroom, or the living and dining room. Hence, they should also be pleasing to the eyes and that’s what the Delite 2.0 by PencilProto offers.

It features a minimalist design that urges wonder and tactile interaction. Its sleek and mid-century- inspired silhouette instantly adds charm to any room, while keeping its functionality intact. This lamp uses touch-sensitive LED controls and offers adjustable warmth settings.

The Delite 2.0 provides ambient and task lighting without attracting pesky bugs or mosquitoes to get into the light. It doesn’t use standard UV light but has an ultra-thin OLED panel that outputs minimal UV light. This means, you can leave it on throughout the night and not worry about the uninvited guests hovering around.

But what makes this lamp more appealing is the inspiration behind its design. Every element pays homage to Indian marriage traditions. The sturdy circular base represents the coming together of two families that happen during marriages. Then the vertical elements that support the OLED panel and join in the center to serve as a carry handle symbolizes the married couple.

Meanwhile, the OLED panel symbolizes the blessings that elders or family members shine upon the married couple. Noticeably, the base of the Delite 2.0 has a hollowed out space to put a small potted plant. The plant represents the new life the couple forms together. It’s an endearing backstory that adds meaning to the creation of this lamp.

Images courtesy of PencilProto