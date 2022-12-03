Just like the Submariner Sweater Coat, Dehen 1920 continues to create heritage apparel that pay homage to its founder William “Bill” L. Dehen. The Flyer’s Club Jacket is another must-have piece from this brand. It’s reminiscent of the MA-1 and B-15 flight jackets and a tribute to Dehen’s service in WWII.

This jacket was born out of a need to repurpose large portions of shearling left over from the brand’s iconic N-1 Deck jacket. Dehen 1920 then equipped it with a 10-ounce waxed canvas shell for protection from the elements. Meanwhile, a heavyweight safety orange satin lines the body for a pop of color. Satin also feels smooth on the skin and does not attract bacteria and moisture so you stay comfortable.

Moreover, the Dehen 1920 Flyer’s Club Jacket features 100% worsted wool trim for further insulation. The genuine mouton collar with tab neck closure also keeps the cold wind off your neck. Meanwhile, two front welt pockets with snap closures serve as storage as well as hand warmers

This cold-weather wear also has an extra snap-closure internal welt pocket to store important items on the go. As with other bomber jackets, this piece also comes with fold-back cuffs and a heavy-duty 2-way brass zipper closure with a zipper guard to seal the heat in. You can roll up the sleeves and leave the jacket open for a more laid-back look and versatile styling. Handmade in Portland, Oregon USA, the Dehen 1920 Flyer’s Club Jacket comes in a true to size fit.

Images courtesy of Dehen 1920