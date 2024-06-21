Most guys are usually fascinated by all types of weapons. Perhaps the allure of a tool that can injure or even kill in your hands triggers a spike of adrenaline which could eventually become an addiction. Among these, a robust blade is considered essential for self-defense and survival. Should you require a customized pocket knife, Deejo offers a service others can only hope to match.

We regularly feature many types of knives on our website and a lot of these are either shipped out as is or with some basic personalization options. A colleague of ours was in the market for a set of unique folders to give out as gifts and stumbled upon Deejo the sheer number of choices they have available.

There are several prominent French brands such as Opinel that supply high-quality blades for various applications. Meanwhile, Deejo caters to a slightly niche demand for stylish knives we can hand out as souvenirs or as cool presents for loved ones. Moreover, the price is remarkably competitive for what you get.

Each knife is forged out of 2Cr13MoV steel with three types of finishes. Pick from Mirror, Gray Titanium, and Black Titanium. You can also choose to have the 3.63″ blade decorated with a range of patterns or just keep it plain. Deejo uses a frame lock system with an engraved text that reads “press” to disengage the mechanism.

The final component buyers can customize is the handle. Deejo can render the scales in wood, precious wood, composite, aluminum, or gold. Likewise, there are additional selections under each category for a truly bespoke aesthetic. According to the store page, every order is shipped out in less than 48 hours.

Images courtesy of Deejo