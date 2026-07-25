Decathlon’s Quechua Instant lives up to its name with its fast and user-friendly installation. This camping tent sets up and dismantles amazingly fast in just two seconds thanks to a guided folding system. This way, you can spend less time on setup and more on having fun.

This free-standing tent sets up anywhere once it’s been deployed. It offers a roomy, ventilated interior for three, featuring one air vent at the top and two on the sides. There’s also an inner door with a mesh upper section. The interior can accommodate a self-inflating or trekking mattress up to 60cm wide, but not over 6cm thick.

The Quechua Instant provides reliable and safe shelter in windy and rainy conditions. Its Schmerber PU-coated polyester flysheet and the ground sheet are made of 120g/m2 polyethylene. It features a 2,000mm waterproof rating with all seams taped. Decathlon put the tent under a simulated 200 liters/hr shower for three hours to test its strength and waterproof performance.

Moreover, it offers reliable wind resistance at a rating of 50km/h measured near ground level (Force 6) with all supplied guy lines properly pitched around the tent. Conveniently, being a free-standing tent means it’s easy to move around when you need to change base camp.