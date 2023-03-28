High-end timepieces are often the most opulent way celebrities can flaunt their fame and fortune. However, you really need to make it big in the business to earn the recognition of the world’s top watchmakers. Music producer Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean is a leading name in the industry and is partnering with De Bethune for the DBD Digitale Season 2.

As you can already tell, this is their second collaboration after the Dream Watch 5 Tourbillon Season 1. This new tie-in is a classy timekeeping instrument with a vintage vibe – specifically that of the Art Deco era. Just like their first outing, the inspiration behind the sequel is the 2006 variant of the DBD Digitale.

Only 13 examples are planned for the DBD Digitale Season 2 and limited-edition releases like this won’t stay in the market for long. Perhaps all are already spoken by the time this article is published. Nevertheless, what we have here is a unique silhouette which many define as an ogive form factor.

The 42.6 mm x 9.4 mm case is zirconium with an anthracite-tone polish finish. The case band and exhibition case back are also in the same material. Here, you get to peek at the DB2044 manual caliber. This is an intricate 309-part 29-jewel movement that beats at 28,800 vph and lasts up to five days on a full wind.

De Bethune frames a burgundy dial with a Côtes de Genève pattern under a sapphire crystal. It features apertures for day/date/month calendar, jumping hours, and minutes along with the signature at 12 o’clock. Finally, The DBD Digitale Season 2 comes with a burgundy/black alligator leather/textile strap.

Images courtesy of De Bethune