The Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX is a fresh take on the brand’s best-selling hiking boot “designed with the future in mind.” Unlike its predecessor, the Mountain 600, the Leaf is eligible for Danner’s recrafting program that resoles and reconditions boots. Thus, extending the lifespan of the footwear for further mileage.

In the process, preventing the boot from ending up in the landfill. Danner’s Recrafting Team not only reconditions the boots but also preserves the unique character that makes them yours. In this case, the Leaf is the brand’s first recraftable Mountain 600 built for great adventures while providing comfort along the way.

It comes with Vibram SPE midsole for comfort and durability with minimal weight and Ortholite ECO footbed for outstanding cushioning and offers maximum recovery after a long day on the tracks or on your feet. Then there’s the Fuga outsole for great traction and grip across varied terrains with self-adaptive lugs and Megagrip rubber technology to keep you grounded on slippery surfaces.

The Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX is great for adventures in the rain because it is 100% waterproof. You can hike up the mountain, where the weather can be unpredictable, and still trudge on with ease knowing that your feet will stay dry and comfortable. This boot credits its waterproof construction to a new GORE-TEX technology that uses 45% post-consumer recycled materials. The liner and collar comes from 100% recycled materials.

Meanwhile, other notable features include the LWG-certified full-grain leather, which is a Danner staple, and the rugged yet handsome and versatile silhouette that makes the Danner Mountain 600 Leaf GTX great for urban commutes too.

Images courtesy of Danner