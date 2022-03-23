When it comes to marketing a product, we all know that the packaging and presentation matter. It has to be eye-catching and unique if you want it to stand out from the competition. This might sound trivial when it comes to booze because people normally just care about the contents. However, there are exceptions like this stunning Richard Hennessey bottle.

Aside from whiskey and wine, cognac is another spirit enjoyed by alcohol connoisseurs around the world. The renowned Maison is now offering their premium brandy blend in a decanter designed by the celebrated architect Daniel Libeskind. His creative vision and works include New York’s Ground Zero and the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

A recurring theme you’ll notice on blueprints envisioned by the man is a jarring juxtaposition of shapes. This avant-garde approach to contemporary architecture certainly leaves a lasting impression on people. His take on the Richard Hennessey decanter is one of the most stylish silhouettes we’ve seen so far.

The hand-blown Baccarat crystal manages to pay homage to the distillery’s roots in a spectacular way. “I started with the classic Hennessy bottle shape, but I wanted to push the boundary of the design,” notes Libeskind. “The result was to insert the soft curved shape within the crystalline form that echoes the spirit of Richard Hennessy.”

Collectors will no doubt scramble to own this exclusive release of the eau de vie. The Daniel Libeskind edition of the Richard Hennessey joins the establishment’s growing number of collaborations. Previously, there was the 150th-anniversary X.O in a decanter penned by Frank Gehry. For now, it’s anybody’s guess as to which architects will lend their talents for future special editions.

Images courtesy of Hennessey