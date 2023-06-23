Dango Products has long been crafting tactical wallets that serve style and purpose, and the M1 Lite is no different. This is a minimalist EDC that packs a lot.

This is one of the brand’s most compact vertical access wallets. The design takes inspiration from some of its predecessors like the M1 Spec-Ops and the M1 Rail Wallet. But it is lighter at 2.7oz, thinner, and more compact at 2.8”W x 4.2”H x 0.6”D.

The Dango M1 Lite is constructed around a new M1 Lite chassis CNC-machined from aerospace-grade 6061 aluminum. The chassis is then coated with Cerakote ceramic polymer. On one side is Dango’s patented Rail System that can hold up to 4 cards. Then bolted on the opposite side of the chassis is the traditional durable and water-resistant M1 DTEX bifold pocket that can accommodate 8-10 more cards depending on card thickness.

The Dango M1 Lite can then hold a max of 13 cards comfortably. It can even store some bills or cash and extra small items thanks to a new feature, a secret cash cavity built into the center of the chassis. This cavity can hold up to 10 folded bills, coins, and other small EDC items.

Included with the DTEX bifold pocket is the MT01 Clasp Multi-tool equipped with a bottle opener, a 1/4″ wrench, a small Phillips screwdriver, a chisel, and a small flathead screwdriver. As a clasp, the MT01 keeps your wallet secured and organized.

Of course, a mainstay of Dango wallets is the RFID tech. The Dango M1 Lite includes a Dango RFID Secured Card that prevents data theft when placed next to your most sensitive cards.

