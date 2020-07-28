Dango never fails when it comes to making wallets that are guaranteed for life. The Dango A10 Adapt Wallet series comes fitted with aluminum chassis for long-lasting durability.

This everyday carry is designed around the Adapt dual-axis rail system chassis, which is made from precision-machined anodized 6061 aluminum billet. This wallet also has a quick-release rail mechanism on both sides for easy card retrieval. One side is RFID-ready and can store a max of four cards, while the other side holds IDs or badges. That makes it five cards in total. The aluminum RFID plate is removable so you have an option not to use it or put it somewhere else.

Meanwhile, an added Chassis clip that can be installed with a screw can hold banknotes, cash, receipts, or small paper documents. Probably the great thing about the Dango A10 Adapt Wallet is that it can turn into a bifold wallet. It works on its own as an ID window or single pocket card. But as its name entails, it is a modular wallet that works with pocket adapters. All adapters share an innovative quick-release sliding back-plate that glides smoothly along with the wallet’s rail system.

Best of all, despite its all-aluminum construction, this everyday carry remains lightweight. It is only 2.3 ounces and is quite small so it easily fits inside your front or back pocket or doesn’t take up a lot of space in your bag. It is compact at the size of 4.1 inches x 2.7 inches. The Dango A10 Adapt Wallet boasts a rugged and tactical appeal that is sure to make any man look masculine and tough.

Images courtesy of Dango Products