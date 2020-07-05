Health is wealth as the saying goes and this especially applies now amid the COVID-19 pandemic. What the world is going through right now is no laughing matter. It’s not something out of a video game that you can use money, experience points, and such to buy an extra life if you ever succumb to the fatal disease. That’s why precaution is mandatory and first and foremost when it comes to keeping ourselves safe and healthy. Thus, now is the ideal time to invest in a good and reliable tool that ensures your safety inside and outside of the home and this is where Damned Designs Shield comes in, to ensure that you “stay shielded, stay safe.”

This hygiene tool is compact, user-friendly, and boasts sleek and elegant aesthetics. It hardly looks like any of its kind because of its foldable construction. Although, don’t let its appearance deceive you. The Shield may be small but it certainly does a great job of keeping contaminants at bay. It shields you from viruses, bacteria, germs, and other pathogens so you stay protected.

The Damned Designs Shield takes the burden of having to touch certain objects in public places so you feel safe and protected. It springs into action whenever you need to open a door, use the elevator, the ATM machine, and more. The Shield uses an anti-microbial hook made of brass and it does all the touching for you to keep you safe.

Look Good and Feel Good

Damned Designs prides itself on making products that not only work but also look and feel good. They have a collection of compact, usable, and durable gears on their website: from folding knives, widgets, and other everyday carry items. The Shield is something new to look forward to as it offers the best of both worlds when it comes to a hygiene tool: it makes you feel good knowing you’re protected and look good using it.

The Shield, at first glance, looks like a carabiner. As such, it is compact, portable, and meant to fit in your pocket even the smallest ones. A closer inspection and you marvel at its metallic sheen and modern appeal. The bolted screws give it a rugged appeal while its rounded shape gives it its elegance.

Springs Into Action

The Shield stands out from any of its kind because of its unique mechanism and friendly construction. Contrary to those bulky and heavy hygiene tools, it is discreet and only springs into action (literally) whenever you need it. A press of its shiny metallic button is all it takes to pop out the brass hook. Then you can pop the hook back in and it seamlessly folds into its frame.

The Shield is also made as such that it sits nicely in your hands. It has an ergonomic handle that gives you a good grip so your fingers don’t accidentally slip and risk the chance of touching objects in public.

Best of all, the Shield uses anodized aluminum casing to make it light in the hands and in the pocket. It uses brass for its hook to make it tough on viruses, bacteria, and germs. Brass rapidly kills a wide range of harmful microbes: in as fast as two hours or less. This way, you know you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for the sake of protection.

Damned Designs is all about quality and functionality. With the Shield, you can be certain that it is built for the long haul so you can keep it with you and use it whenever you need to pandemic or not. It’s guaranteed to last for many uses thanks to its premium metal construction. You can even wipe it down to make it even more sanitary.

Stay Shielded, Stay Safe

Take it from Damned Designs when it comes to good health, it’s better to be safe than sorry. All those oral medications you take to keep your immune system in top shape don’t serve their purpose unless you take precautions and stay protected. With Shield, you have peace of mind knowing that you have in your pocket a life-saving tool. You not only save yourself from any diseases. You also prevent others from getting infected.

