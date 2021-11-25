Serious collectors will often advise against the purchase of watches that run on quartz movements. We understand that this is all about how mechanical calibers are more sophisticated to manufacture. Nonetheless, if you’re fine with a fashionable option that you can easily pair with casual or formal outfits, D1 Milano’s Grunge Denim might fit the bill.

Part of the watchmaker’s Ultra Thin collection, this timekeeping tool flaunts exceptional build quality. D1 Milano manages to give it a premium appeal with the help of top-class materials that go into each Grunge Denim. At 40 mm x 6 mm, the case is certainly a slim one and would look good on users with smaller wrist circumferences.

Of course, anyone who wants to wear it can do so. Who are we to judge, right? Its 316L stainless-steel case vaguely threads the line between a tonneau and Tortuga outline. The surfaces are dominated by vertical brush marks with only the sloped edges of its fixed bezel mirror polished.

The vertical brushed finish extends to the caseback which also features laser-etched information and branding. As for the case band, there’s nothing particularly interesting here except for the crown on the right side. The Grunge Denim sports a dark gray linen style dial with what seems like applied stick hour markers and dauphine hands.

The Grunge Denim goes for a reliable Citizen Miyota 1L22 quartz movement to run the show. To complete the build is a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. D1 Milano pairs the timepiece with a dark grey denim/calf-leather lining strap with bright orange stitching. It then secures to your wrist with a tang buckle closure.

Images courtesy of D1 Milano