A durable, reliable, and functional backpack that can take you from the office to the outdoors can be hard to come by. Whether you’re rushing off to school, to work, or for a weekend trip, you need a carrier that can make your urban commute a breeze. This is where the CYCOP Swift 2.0 comes in.

This backpack boasts multiple carrying modes, a stylish and efficient zipper opening for easy access while on the go, various storage compartments, and more. It even keeps your items neat and dry even under a downpour and adds a rugged yet stylish look to your everyday wear: it looks good on a suit too.

Learn more about the highlights of this versatile backpack below.

Multiple Organizational Compartments With The CYCOP Swift 2.0

The CYCOP Swift 2.0 backpack provides an amazing 23L of storage space for your work, gym, or outdoor necessities. It offers both padded internal and external compartments for your laptop, clothes, shoes, water bottle, and more.

It features three inner meshed pockets for you to store small personal items from your wallet, smartphone, charging cables, earphones, power banks, pens, keys, notebook, and the list goes on. You can load up on more items using the additional interior pockets.

It is fully expandable so it does not limit your carrying capacity. You can put in clothes, camera gear, and other items you need for work and play.

Meanwhile, the exterior also boasts multiple useful compartments. The back part of the CYCOP Swift 2.0 has a quick access layer divided into two spaces to give you ample storage for your professional items. One space is designed to accommodate a 15”- 16” laptop. Just to give you an idea, it can easily fit the latest 16” MacBook Pro. The other space can secure your iPad or any normal-sized tablet or office documents.

Moreover, a top pocket makes it convenient to grab your smartphone, wallet or other items you need on-the-get-go and elastic side pockets snugly fit your water bottle for on-the-go hydration.

Taking the storage capacity up a notch is the isolated dry layer found at the bottom of the backpack. This compartment saves you the trouble of having to bring an extra plastic bag for your wet shoes and clothes.

Easy and Quick On-The-Go Access

The S zipper method of opening on the CYCOP Swift 2.0 is there to give you the kind of freedom that adapts to your movements. This design provides versatility when accessing the contents of your bag regardless of the position of your body.

As its name implies, the S zipper gives you swift access to any of the items in your bag through seven convenient ways. You can open the backpack halfway from the top or bottom, open the sides to conveniently reach the interior meshed pockets or flip it open to fully reveal the contents inside for easy packing and removal.

Convenience in Your Daily Commutes

With the city life in mind, the CYCOP Swift 2.0 is designed purposely for the comfort of the user and freedom of movement for the journey to their destination. Whether you’re running, jumping, or simply taking a leisurely walk, this bag is not a burden to tout around because it offers multiple carrying methods.

You can use it like any normal backpack with the breathable honeycomb padded shoulder straps, hand-carry it via the rubber top handle or use the luggage strap when you travel. Amping up the comfort and convenience factor are the different support straps. The chest strap and load lifter strap keeps your bag snug without the added weight and pressure on your back.

Speaking of weight, the CYCOP Swift 2.0 backpack is lightweight at just 2 lbs. (0.95 kg). It is also slim enough at 47 H x 28 W x 20 D cm for quick and easy storage.

Built to Last for Multiple Uses

If you need a trustworthy bag that can both withstand changes in temperatures and rough conditions, then get your hands on the Swift 2.0 Backpack. Its construction uses 1000D nylon fabric, which means it can endure extreme abuse. It makes the bag water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, thus making it tough against wear and tear. Adding to the quality of water-resistance are the YKK zippers that prevent moisture from seeping through.

Reserve Your CYCOP Swift 2.0 Now

The Swift 2.0 Backpack is not out in the market just yet but it is available for Early Bird reservations on CYCOP’s Kickstarter page. Depending on the subscriptions selected, the backpack is set for worldwide delivery in March 2020.

