Among the most useful EDCs to have in your pocket, wallet, or backpack, a blade is usually on top of any loadout. These need to be durable, ergonomic, and definitely sharp. Still, if whatever you have handy can do almost everything a knife does, it will help in an emergency. The Herring Blade from CW&T is a good example of what we were getting at.

A box cutter might be geared for other tasks such as its namesake suggests, but it can be useful in a pinch as well. The manufacturer is not only offering one with a premium build, but it also touts some intuitive upgrades. Normally, this type of cutting tool uses a mechanical method to hold the blade in place.

For the Herring Blade, it features a system we wish more EDC manufacturers consider for their future products. Of course, as long as it does not affect performance and safety. Circling back, CW&T attempts to make one-hand usage as simple and seamless as possible. To achieve this, we have a combination of neodymium magnets and a machined latch.

The strong magnetic mechanism holds the blade upright and the notches above keep it firmly in place. To deploy, all you need to do is press down to disengage the lock and slide it out. The ergonomic handle allows for a pencil grip or thumb grip position for precision and leverage respectively.

CW&T ships it with a 10-pack custom black notched snap-off blades. Even if you run out of the official refills, the Herring Blade is compatible with standard 18-mm snap-off blades. Meanwhile, the handle is available in 7075 aluminum with a black type-III coat or titanium in its natural tone. Don’t forget to choose the right variant based on your dominant hand.

Images courtesy of CW&T