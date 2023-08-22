Taking into consideration customers’ feedback, CRUA Outdoors brings the Culla Hammock Wrap Around V2, an updated version of its famous hammock wrap designed for all-season use. It guarantees “a harmonious symphony of comfort all year round.”

This four-season hammock wrap is temperature regulating thanks to its use of 160g graphene for insulation to keep you cool during hot weather and warm when the temperature drops. Graphene is also touted to be tough, flexible, light, and with a high resistance, it’s 200 times more resistant than steel.

This wrap also has elastic barrel-style cuffs that secure tightly at both sides to reduce draft for added snugness. If you need privacy but want some extra fresh air, then the window braces and snag-free zips help while keeping the windows closed.

Moreover, CRUA’s Culla Hammock Wrap Around V2 has door and window toggles to allow circulation or a view of your surroundings. Other useful features include an internal mesh pocket to store valuables and three internal hooks to tether lights or other items.

This wrap fits up to to a two-person hammock with enough wiggle room and designed to work with most other branded hammocks. This is also versatile as it’s built to work with tree straps and regular and overlanding hammock stands.

CRUA’s Culla Hammock Wrap Around V2 is built to withstand the outdoors. Aside from graphene, other materials used in its construction include 2D ripstop nylon, 300T poly pongee, and polyester B3 for the mesh pockets. Notably, it sets up easily too so you can set up and rest up right away.

