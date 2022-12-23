Crescent Down Works Down Shirt Jacket feels as cozy as it looks. It comes with 5.5 ounces of 700+ fill power from ethnically sourced goose down to keep you warm and comfortable in chilly temperatures.

This is a puffed shirt jacket that’s great for layering thanks to a lightweight loft: be that a mid-layer or an outer layer. But it also works great on its own for insulation. It boasts a water-resistant shell made from 60/40 cotton/nylon and feels smooth on the skin with its super soft 100% nylon lining.

The Crescent Down Works Down Shirt Jacket comes in a classic silhouette. It has leather snap reinforcements on the front snap closure that not only ensure durability but also add an elegant touch. There is great attention to construction and details including neat stitches and the iconic square baffles that offer a timeless look and reliable warmth. It also uses nickel snaps for a contrasting pop of color.

This is a versatile jacket that’s designed for everyday outdoor wear. Handmade in Seattle, Washington, it also comes with hand warmers to keep those digits in working order even under chilly conditions. The two large pockets on both sides at the waist serve to warm the hands and also hold on-the-go items.

Moreover, the Crescent Down Works Down Shirt Jacket also comes with a single snap-closure pocket on the left chest to store smaller essentials. This cold weather gear seals the warmth in by using front snap closures that go all the way to the throat.

