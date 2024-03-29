The Sidewinder Knife is a product of years-long collaboration between Craighill and design studio Chen Chen and Kai Williams, boasting a unique and curious silhouette uncommon in a traditional pocket knife. Described as “an enigmatic kinetic sculpture moonlighting as a knife,” this folder is named after the oscillating tracks left in the sand by its serpentine namesake.

Instead of a fixed handle, it features an interlocking mechanical hilt that moves as the knife opens, giving it its mesmerizing appeal. With motion being the core of this knife, the blade moves harmoniously with these two opposing elements to create a unique unsheathing mechanism.

It’s like putting together pieces of a puzzle to create one picture. This system also allows for one-handed blade deployment. In this case, the blade in Craighill’s Sidewinder Knife locks in place along with the liner lock as soon as the hilt connects.

Speaking of the blade, it is compact at just 2.5″ long and crafted from durable, sharp, and highly corrosion resistant 12C27N steel. The entire knife is formed entirely of stone washed and black PVD-coated stainless steel. When closed, it clocks in at the dimensions of 4″ x 1.5″ x 0.5″ and when opened at 6.75″ x 1.5″ x 0.5″.

This pocket knife also provides a good heft at 5.6 oz making it portable for everyday carry. It “feels authoritative in the hand, but never unwieldy,” Craighill says. The Sidewinder Knife can also remain “equally content to be displayed on a desk, a shelf, or a mantle, proudly soaking in the wonder and admiration its curious form will undoubtedly attract.”

Images courtesy of Craighill