Cotopaxi has transformed its famous Allpa Travel Pack into a rugged roller designed to handle the outdoors. Aptly named the Cotopaxi Allpa Roller Bag, this is unlike any of its kind because it’s built to withstand any terrain and adventures.

This burly roller makes a great travel buddy because of its tough construction and spacious interior. It can put four-wheeled bags to shame especially on dirt roads, stairs, and cobbled streets. Whereas others tend to flip over, roll on its sides, or a challenge to maneuver on uneven surfaces, this one rolls off easily.

The Cotopaxi Allpa Roller Bag offers ease in mobility with its rear wheels and an telescopic handle. It is easy to push or tow. It also features multiple grab handles at various positions for additional carrying options when needed. So you can easily grab and go when you’re in a hurry to catch your trip.

This travel essential also ensures your items stay dry and intact with its robust construction. Its shell is made from 100% recycled 840D, TPU-coated nylon with a water-resistant polyester and lightweight yet strong ballistic nylon paneling. It also features a molded EVA back panel for comfort.

In terms of storage or organization, the Cotopaxi Allpa Roller Bag retains the split-case design that the Allpas are known for. It opens to reveal two large zipped mesh pockets that can hold items for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile, a top zippered accessory pocket allows quick and easy access for items you want close at hand during travel like passports or boarding documents. This roller bag is carry-on compatible so you can stow it in the plane’s overhead cupboard. .

Images courtesy of Cotopaxi