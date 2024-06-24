Getting into the ADU movement can be confusing given the vast incredible options in the market. But Cosmic Buildings is offering a simplified and streamlined process with its self-powered and customizable unit called Cosmic One.

Just because you’re downsizing in your housing option, doesn’t mean you also must resort to cramped spaces. The units come in three different layouts, with the tiniest measuring 385 square feet ideal as a backyard studio. The other is a 585-square-foot one-bedroom ADU, and the largest is a 750-square-foot two-bedroom home.

Cosmic One is customizable from the interior layout to the aesthetic design. A roof terrace is possible for an exquisite outdoor experience. Each unit is crafted entirely with sustainably sourced materials including the wood floors. It has walls and ceiling cladding and an exterior in beautiful gray wooden panels with copper-stained cedar.

Each house is powered by a half-roof array of solar panels and a 5kWh battery that supports net zero emissions even when unplugged from the grid. Customers can also opt to extend the solar panels along the entirety of the roof or double up on the backup battery capacity. They can also install a renewable water generation system for drinking water.

Meanwhile, the interiors of Cosmic One are welcoming and elegant with the ceiling measuring 8′ 4″ – 12′ 10″ high and marked by wide-plank white oak floors. The contemporary bathrooms come in a finish of Cream de Lyon limestone and white oak. Other modern amenities include a four-cooking zone induction cooktop, vented exhaust hood with recessed buttons, a built-in single wall convection oven, a 24-inch column refrigerator/freezer with Wifi connectivity, and fully integrated 18-inch dishwashers.

Images courtesy of Cosmic Buildings