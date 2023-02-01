In 2022, the 007 franchise celebrated its 60th year in true extravagant fashion. There were special auctions for movie memorabilia, shoes, cars, playing cards, watches, and more. Among those that debuted at the time was Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition. If you missed out, maybe this James Bond – Triumph Scrambler 1200 – No Time To Die will make up for it.

As you can imagine, the actual two-wheeler from Triumph sold out rather quickly after the announcement. Hardcore fans of the fictional British spy are surprisingly willing to fork over crazy amounts for exclusive items. However, if your budget is on the modest side, this 1:12 scale model from Corgi should do the trick.

The cool thing about this product is the convenience it brings to the table. Unlike your typical garage kit that requires assembly and painting, this bad boy is ready to display out of the box. Speaking of which, it’s shipping inside some classy collector’s packaging as well.

In fact, buyers may want to just flip the lid open and just showcase the James Bond – Triumph Scrambler 1200 – No Time To Die like that. For only $129.95, you get a 1:12 diecast metal moto replica with plastic parts. The James Bond – Triumph Scrambler 1200 – No Time To Die flaunts authentic detailing.

It measures about eight inches long and tips the scales at around 3.31 lbs. “Driven by both the villainous Primo and 007 himself during a ferocious chase through the Italian city of Matera, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 is put through its paces with some daring stunts in the streets of this historic city,” reads the description.

Images courtesy of Corgi