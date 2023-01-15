The British Virgin Island’s Oil Nut Bay has a new listing to boast among its array of luxurious real estate. It’s an $18.5 million manse that offers sweeping views of the bay below and aptly named Constellations because of its incredible views of the stars.

This is a dazzling hillside estate in the Oil Nut Bay community that boasts panoramic views of the cerulean waters and has its own private beach. It’s an ultra-contemporary home that spans 4,470 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on the north side of the island and is very exclusive with no other home in sight. It even has endless views of Anegada Island and Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

The Constellations is a luxe lodging with a grand entry hall that perfectly frames the ocean leading to open-concept living spaces. It focuses on al fresco living as such the abundance of sliders, Euro-Wall windows, and large terraces that connect indoors to the decks.

Meanwhile, luxe details include energy-efficient appliances, a Sonos sound system, Turkish marble throughout the interiors, and custom Lutron lighting. This multi-story manse is designed for entertaining. It has over 2,560 square feet of alfresco marble terraces across all the floors.

The exterior space of the Constellations mansion allows family members or guests to congregate. It has an infinity saltwater pool that overlooks the blue waters, an outdoor chef’s kitchen, a yoga deck, and a bocce lawn. It also has two hot tubs, a dining area, and two marine-grade outdoor shower pavilions. The property also comes with two six-passenger electric carts for easy access to the private Oil Nut Bay island.

Images courtesy of Oil Nut Bay