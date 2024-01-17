All modern smartphones use a capacitive touch interface alongside gestures to navigate the operating system and launch apps. Meanwhile, there are a few exceptions that still rely on physical buttons to interact with the device. For example, Nokia still manufactures contemporary revamps of classic models. iPhone owners who are nostalgic for the good old days can now do so with the Creator Keyboard.

If you ever wanted to experience what it’s like to type on tangible keys, then this is the accessory to make it happen. It looks like Clicks has no plans to build one for Android OEMs and we have a good guess as to why. There are too many SKUs to consider and consumers can still find the hybrid configurations if they look hard enough.

The Creator Keyboard is currently available for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. At first, we thought it was a standalone accessory that plugs into the charging port. However, it’s cleverly engineered to double as a protective case that turns your Apple handset into an imitation Blackberry that runs on iOS.

For now, there are only two colors available: Bumblebee (yellow) and London Sky (gray). Given the Creator Keyboard covers the frame and rear panel of your compatible iPhone, it won’t create a chromatic clash. With a physical keyboard connected, screen space is maximized and typing precision should be improved over time.

Clicks says it fits snugly and the sensation created by every press of the button feels satisfying. The layout is also familiar to make the transition from digital to physical seamless. The Creator Keyboard is backlit to keep everything visible even in the dark. It also supports pass-through charging and wireless charging for convenience.

Images courtesy of Clicks