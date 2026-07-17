Civivi gave its metal-inspired Headbanger pocket knife a handle upgrade and slashed down its size to make it even more pocketable with the Headbanger EP. This iteration comes with two new handle treatments: a white G-10 scale and an attractive transparent Lexan. Both versions feature deep purple hardware and purple still liners. The purple hue especially adds a pop of contrasting color to the white handle.

Additionally, this new release is more compact at 7.68″ against the original’s 8.73″. This means the blade scaled down to 3.31″ from 3.8″ and the handle measuring 4.37″ long. But it’s still a working size for various indoor or outdoor tasks. Meanwhile, the rest of the pocket knife stays true to the original. These include the mechanisms, blade material, and the sleek silhouette.

The Headbanger EP features a compound grind, satin- finished 15″ thick drop-point blade crafted from Nitro-V stainless steel, which is corrosion-resistant, tough, and easy to sharpen to a fine edge. The blade features a deep, hollow-ground primary edge complemented by a flat-ground tip for efficient slicing performance and durability.

The blade deploys via purple thumb studs and rides on ceramic ball bearings for smooth, consistent performance. It stays securely in place during use with a liner lock and locks into a slight downward angle for a more aggressive cutting approach. This is a lightweight folder that weighs 3.38 oz and comes with an equally attractive purple titanium tip-up pocket clip for ambidextrous carry.

Blade HQ’s own Brandon Beecher designed Headbanger while listening to a lot of heavy music. It was released last October. He made the Headbanger EP after many requests for a smaller version.

Images courtesy of CIVIVI