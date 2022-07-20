Last month, General Motors gave us a glimpse of another exciting ride under its banner. The 2024 Blazer EV is Chevrolet’s answer to Ford’s runaway hit — the Mustang Mach-E crossover. As such, they’re answering with one of their own that’s brimming with interesting elements. Now, we’re finally learning more about what its packing aside from sustainability.

As GM shares its plans for a fully electric lineup by 2030, people are curious as to which Chevrolet models will make the transition. Those that do not, however, likely face discontinuation to minimize operating costs. Given the popularity of this mid-size SUV, an emission-free version was to be expected.

With the hype surrounding its stablemates like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, the 2024 Blazer EV tells us Chevrolet will deliver an outstanding platform. To provide top-notch performance and modern features, it uses General Motors’ Ultium architecture. This places the batteries and electric motors underneath the load floor.

There are two options, each offering varying mileage. The standard is enough for 247 miles, while the long-range unit can get you up to 320 miles before it needs a recharge. Chevrolet also announces four trims for the 2024 Blazer EV: 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS.

The flagship configuration of the electric crossover promises adrenaline-pumping motoring. This bad body puts 557 horsepower and 684 lb-ft of torque at your disposal. Owners can also engage the Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode to give their 2024 Blazer EV SS an additional boost.

Unfortunately, the trade-off here is range. Meanwhile, a light bar at the front along with the Chevrolet emblem will function as a charging status indicator. The 2024 Blazer EV will hit showrooms in 2023, while some of its trims will follow at a later time.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet