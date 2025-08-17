Ceragem’s Neuro Wellness Enhancer, the world’s first medically approved wearable device, offers a non-invasive approach to improving depressive symptoms. It alleviates the imbalance between the left and right brain to overcome depression.

A CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in the category for Human Security for All, this health device balances brain activity and enhances brain functions using micro direct brain stimulation. It offers a convenient alternative to oral medications like antidepressants. It provides weak electric current (2 mA) to the brain with minimal side effects to enhance or balance brain functions.

Those suffering from depressive emotions either lack or show excessive brain activity and remarkably, clinical data on Ceragem’s Neuro Wellness Enhancer shows an improvement in depressive symptoms in over six weeks. It shows a 62.8% remission rate after using it three times a week for 30 minutes over the said duration.

Conveniently, this neurotech features an intuitive design to ensure ease of use at home or on the go. It offers app-access which makes personalized treatments feasible. The app shows tracking tools that help users monitor their personal journey toward a better mental health. Additionally, it provides historical data that may prove beneficial during potential consultations with medical professionals.

Ceragem’s Neuro Wellness Enhancer provides an alternative treatment to those personally struggling to see a doctor out of fear of being cast off by society. It’s for those in need of mental care but faced with the financial constraints of a medical consultation. This device provides a more accessible and friendly option to mental health care.