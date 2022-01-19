By some bizarre coincidence, it appears there are a lot of companies marking major milestones this 2022. The latest to join the growing list is Clews Competition Machines (CCM). The shop was established in 1971 and is based in Bolton, United Kingdom. Now, it’s celebrating 50 years of building motorcycles with the Titanium Heritage 1971 edition of the Spitfire.

As you can already tell, CCM is introducing a new trim for the range that was first launched in 2016. Also, buyer’s can already get the Spitfire in various configurations, but the Titanium Heritage 1971 variant tops everything else. Just as the name suggests, it calls for the replacement of its chassis.

Originally, Clew Competition Machines uses a high-strength steel trellis frame. The commemorative version does away with that and replaces it with 3Al/2.5V CWSR aerospace-grade titanium. That’s not all, because it even comes with Raptor footpegs, a QD Racing exhaust system, and bolt kits, all in the same lightweight yet durable metal.

To enhance your riding experience at night, the Titanium Heritage 1971 Spitfire now sports an adaptive cornering LED headlight. Meanwhile, this naked bike encourages a relaxed riding position. The aluminum subframe features a single saddle in semi-aniline leather. Moreover, a section of that appears to be carbon fiber just like the engine cover.

The moto rides on a pair of custom seven-spoke Dymag race wheels with Brembo brakes. We like how CCM even adds the Union Jack flag design to the radiator grille. You can also spot the signature of Alan Clews on the tail. There are only 71 examples of the Titanium Heritage 1971 Spitfire available for orders.

Images courtesy of Clews Competition Machines