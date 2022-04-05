Ever since the first model dropped, Casio’s G-SHOCK series continues to be some of the toughest timepieces in existence. Even the most discerning collector of high-end watches that we know of owns at least one. Therefore, if you want to give your wallet a break, check out the new Utility Black collection with a choice of three neon accents.

Retailing for just around $99, there is practically no reason for passing up on these bad boys. We have the GA-2100-1A2 (neon blue), GA-2100-1A3 (neon green), GA-2100-1A4 (neon orange). Aside from the color trims, the trio all share similar specifications.

Casio still uses its proprietary combination of carbon and resin for the construction. This results in a stylish matte finish which enhances the understated appeal of its stealthy theme. It makes the G-SHOCK Utility Black exceptionally durable.

Moreover, the Carbon Core Guard structure ensures it can shrug off even the most extreme impacts. If you flip it over, the caseback is crafted out of stainless steel, which stands out from the shadowy colorway along with eh buttons. The G-SHOCK Utility Black collection ships with a resin band that uses a tang buckle closure system.

The octagonal bezel features debossed G-SHOCK branding and labels. Next, we have the dial with pronounced hour markers tipped with neon elements to match the hands and markings. Even the negative display at 4 and 5 o’clock is tinted in the same hue.

To the left at 9 o’clock, you have a day indicator. The G-SHOCK Utility Black collection is water-resistant up to 662 feet. The batteries of its quartz movement will last up to 3 years before it needs a replacement. Overall, Casio is offering a rugged and reliable model that will survive and withstand almost everything you throw at it or throw it at.

Images courtesy of Casio