When it comes to remarkable toughness, Casio’s G-SHOCK collection remains the top choice across the globe. Over the years, the Japanese group regularly introduces innovative additions to the lineup. Most are designed for everyday use, while the others are geared for rugged adventures. The GBD-H2000 is a new addition to the G-Squad series packing cool fitness-related features.

This model is available in Black, Black/Red, and Volt Yellow. The latter is the most vibrant among the trio and is the best option for fans of high-visibility colorways. Likewise, this chromatic combination denotes a sportier theme, and many will find it appealing. Many of the hallmarks of a G-SHOCK timepiece are intact with this bad boy as it caters to users who follow an active lifestyle.

The GBD-H2000 is outfitted with an array of sensors to track various data. Casio lists a magnetometer, thermometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and optical heart rate unit. It also touts a GPS system for accurate location readings whenever applicable. Set targets and get an overview of your performance while swimming, running, cycling, walking, working out, and more.

Metrics such as distance, speed, pace, time, calories burned, blood oxygen, and heart rate paint a picture of your overall health. Similar to smartwatches and fitness trackers, the GBD-H2000 can also record how well you sleep. Meanwhile, Bluetooth connectivity allows users to manage everything via a companion app on their smartphone.

Its durable resin case and biomass plastic bezel frame a Memory In Pixel (MIP) display. This technology boasts low power consumption and delivers excellent image quality even under direct sunlight. Aside from charging the GBD-H2000 via a regular pogo pin system, it can harvest energy from any light source to top up its batteries.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK