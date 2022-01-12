Casio loves to continuously surprise fans and watch collectors alike as it regularly releases new renditions of its G-SHOCK line. They’re opening up the new year with two color variants under the FOGGY FOREST series. Much like the most dominant hues you see in the woods, these are available in brown and green with a color-matching strap.

Except for the colorways, the watches in the FOGGY FOREST collection share the same specifications. The carbon-reinforced resin casing comes with the latest carbon core guard technology. Unlike the older system, this allows Casio to build G-SHOCK timepieces with slimmer profiles.

The trademark chunky G-SHOCK outline remains intact. It touts a fixed octagonal bezel with labels for each of the four buttons on the case band. A dark gray dial sits below a scratch-resistant mineral glass crystal. Hour markers are in a lighter shade than the dial with yellow/blue or purple/orange elements on the flange depending on the variant.

The FOGGY FOREST collection features a retrograde day counter that is visible at 9 o’clock, while a digital display window takes up a section between 6 o’clock and 3 o’clock. Meanwhile, the hour and minute hand sport Neobrite lume for low-light visibility.

Likewise, you can always activate the double LED light with a press of a button. Dimensions are 1.90” x 1.79” x 0.47” and it weighs about 1.80 ounces. Just like any Casio timekeeper under the G-SHOCK badge, the FOGGY FOREST collection is impact-resistant, vibration-resistant, and water-resistant up to 656 feet. We love the marble-like patterns on the resin case and strap.

Images courtesy of Casio