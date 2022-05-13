For our readers who want to take a break from their usual booze, we’re always here to help. If you want to knock back shots, there’s a great selection of tequila, vodka, gin, whiskey, and more to choose from. Take it straight or as a cocktail and mix them in. Alternatively, enjoy a relaxing time alone or with company as you take a sip of the Vermut Negre.

Aside from beer and other types of alcohol, wine is great when you just want to socialize or even watch a movie. If you prefer something with a bit more kick, keep a bottle of vermouth handy. Unless you’re already dabbling in mixology, this liquor is an enjoyable component of some recipes.

Specifically, those of you who have ordered a Manhattan or Martini will like vermouth. Unlike your regular vino, what Casa Mariol offers is something most drinkers often overlook. A bottle of Vermut Negre starts off with 100% Macabeu grapes harvested in Catalonia’s Terra Alta region.

After crushing or pressing, a select yeast culture is then added to the liquid. This ferments in stainless steel containers at low temperatures. They infuse it with spices, local herbs from Matarraña, and unripe green walnuts. After aging in wooden barrels for six months, you have Vermut Negre ready to go into their distinct vessels.

The vermouth is in the shade of mahogany with a bit more brown. Its nose has hints of rosemary, cinnamon, thyme, and other spices. There is a note of bitterness and caramel to its finish which is a nice balance. Casa Mariol ships the Vermut Negre in 1-liter short-neck bottles at 15% alcohol by volume.

Images courtesy of Casa Mariol